City of West Monroe working to restore water system; Water boil in effect

WEST MONROE, La. – The City of West Monroe continues to make modifications to its municipal water system which has added more water to the system as well as increased pressure.

The Public Works Department anticipates additional leaks to be found as pipes thaw and temperatures rise. Public Works crews will continue working to locate and repair leaks and work to return the municipal water system to normal operations.

City of West Monroe water customers are still encouraged to conserve as much water as possible. All municipal water customers will remain under a boil advisory until further notice. City officials anticipate the boil advisory lasting until the middle of next week. Customers should boil water for at least one minute and allow to cool before using.

Water customers are still encouraged to report leaks to the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2722.