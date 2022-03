WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced they will compete in the 2022 Cleanest City Contest in the district level of competition on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. If the city wins the district level, West Monroe will move on to the state level with hopes of defending it title as the State’s Cleanest City.

The City of West Monroe is asking citizens to be a part of the city’s efforts by picking up trash, trimming weeds, and cutting grass.