WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe is scheduled to compete in the Louisiana Cleanest City Contest sponsored by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation. On Thursday, March 16, 2023, judges will be scoring West Monroe for the district level competition.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

To help with the cleanup, the City of West Monroe encourages residents to pick up litter, weed-eat, and mow lawns. At 3:30 PM on Wednesday, March 15, volunteers will work on the route in the Glenwood Medical Mall parking lot. Supplies will be provided, and everyone is welcome to join.

If West Monroe wins the district competition, it will be promoted to the state level competition.