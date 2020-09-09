City of West Monroe takes part in National Day of Service

WEST MONROE – The City of West Monroe is encouraging the public to take part in a National Day
of Service on Friday, September 11.
September 11 is known as Patriot Day as well as a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
On September 11, Americans are asked volunteer in their local communities to give tribute to the individuals who were lost and injured in the 9/11 attacks, the first responders and many who defend our nation.
Various service projects will be available within the City of West Monroe for groups or individuals
who would like to volunteer.
If you’re interested in volunteering on Sept. 11 should contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Hurricane hit oil storage site, but no shortages expected
- AR: 140 students under COVID-19 quarantine at 2 schools
- Live: Pres. Trump delivers remarks on judicial appointments
- ‘Clear the Shelters’ success: Nexstar helps nearly 20,000 pets find forever homes
- Ouachita Parish mosquito spray zones for Sept. 9