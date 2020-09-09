City of West Monroe takes part in National Day of Service

WEST MONROE – The City of West Monroe is encouraging the public to take part in a National Day

of Service on Friday, September 11.

September 11 is known as Patriot Day as well as a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

On September 11, Americans are asked volunteer in their local communities to give tribute to the individuals who were lost and injured in the 9/11 attacks, the first responders and many who defend our nation.

Various service projects will be available within the City of West Monroe for groups or individuals

who would like to volunteer.

If you’re interested in volunteering on Sept. 11 should contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.