WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe Broadband Advisory Committee are seeking citywide residential and business input on the current availability and quality of high-speed internet (broadband) services in homes and offices. The survey is an important part of finding internet service providers to submit a network plan that will help the City of West Monroe secure state and federal grants to fund availability for most of its citizens.

Links to the survey are available on the City of West Monroe Facebook page and here. Printed copies of the survey are located in the following locations:

West Monroe City Hall

West Monroe Community Center

West Ouachita Senior Center

Ouachita Parish Library (branches within the City of West Monroe limits)

Taking part in the survey is an opportunity for us to accurately capture where service is needed most. The more people that participate, the more funding we may receive. West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell

For more information, contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.