City of West Monroe seeking possible developers for Highland Park property

(5/8/19) WEST MONROE, La. — The City of West Monroe is looking for potential developers for a large plot of land in the heart of the city.

The city has released guidelines for the development of Highland Park, formerly known as the Trenton Street Golf Course.

The development guidelines focus on the east and west ends of the 55-acre property with the city keeping the middle 30 acres for the preservation of wetlands, stormwater detention, and public recreation.

They’re trying to focus residential development on the east end, while focusing a mix between residential and commercial on the west side.

If you are interested in submitting a proposal for the property, you should do so by July 15, 2019.

Copies of the guidelines can be picked up at the West Monroe Mayor’s Office.

