WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe is looking for 2022-2023 Mayor’s Youth Council applicants. The Mayor’s Youth Council is a group of high school students who will develop their individual leadership skills to strengthen the community through volunteer service and awareness of how municipal government operates.

Students will be selected through an application process. Students entering grades 10 through 12 who reside in West Monroe or West Ouachita Parish are eligible to apply for the Mayor’s Youth Council. If accepted, students will be responsible for the following requirements:

Complete a minimum of 12 hours of community service

Attend an Induction Ceremony at City Hall

Attend at least one West Monroe City Council meeting

Attend one Youth Council meeting every other month

Applications are due to the West Monroe Mayor’s Office on Friday, August 16, 2022. To receive an application, contact the Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600 or email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.