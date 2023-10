MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to officials, the City of West Monroe announced they have received a grant from the Louisiana Office of State Parks Land Water Conservation Fund for over $770,000.

Photo Courtesy of the City of West Monroe

The grant will be used to repave the walking trails at Kiroli Park and to upgrade the tennis courts, and pickleball court. According to officials, this project is set to begin in the next few months