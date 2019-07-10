City of West Monroe prepares to house evacuees from Plaquemines Parish

WEST MONROE, La. – (7/10/19) The City of West Monroe, American Red Cross and the Ouachita Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are coordinating with the Plaquemines Parish Government to house evacuees in West Monroe.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Plaquemines Parish residents due to severe weather and flooding predicted for that portion of south Louisiana.

Per an agreement with the City of West Monroe and Plaquemines Parish Government, the City of West Monroe will provide shelter for up to 250 Plaquemines Parish residents. These evacuees will be housed at The Rec at Seventh Square, located at 1802 N. 7th Street. Evacuees are expected to arrive in West Monroe some time on Thursday, July 11.

Beginning on Thursday, July 11, The Rec will be closed to the general public until further notice.

No donations or volunteers are needed at this time.

