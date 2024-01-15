WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to inclement weather, on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024, the City of West Monroe offices will remain closed.

Essential personnel will remain on duty including the West Monroe Police Department and West Monroe Fire Department.

Kiroli Park will be closed to the public on Tuesday. In addition, the West Ouachita Public Transit System will not be running on Tuesday. The Rec at Seventh Square will not be used for recreational purposes on Tuesday. It will remain a warming shelter for those in need.

Waste Connections will not provide garbage disposal services on Tuesday. Crews will work later in the week and over the weekend to pick up garbage as the weather allows.

Updates will be posted to the City of West Monroe’s Facebook page.