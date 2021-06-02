City of West Monroe named cleanest city in the state

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced they were named as the cleanest city in the state in their population category.

According to the city, the contest was sponsored by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation and this was the first time the City of West Monroe has won the competition.

“We have a beautiful community, but the City of West Monroe would not have won this title without the tireless efforts of City employees and community volunteers including the City’s Beautification Crew, Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works Department, Code Enforcement and Keep West Monroe Beautiful,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “I hope this encourages all residents, businesses and visitors to continue to remain diligent about keeping our community clean and litter free. Together, we can Take West Monroe to the Next Level!”

City of West Monroe will be presented their award on Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at West Monroe City Hall.