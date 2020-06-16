City of West Monroe hosting food box distribution on June 18

Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard’s 527th and 528th Engineer Battalions, 225th Engineer Brigade, package food to be distributed to residents in need during the COVID-19 response at Northeast Louisiana Food Bank in Monroe, April 23, 2020. The LANG has mobilized over 1,245 Soldiers and Airmen throughout the state to support current operations, including medical support, engineering assessment support, shelter security, traffic control point and drive-through testing site support, assistance at food banks, and to provide liaison officer teams to Parish Emergency Operations Centers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thea James)

WEST MONROE, La. — The City of West Monroe will be teaming up with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana to hold a food box distribution on Thursday, June 18, in the Ike Hamilton Expo Center Parking Lot.

According to a press release, the distribution will begin at 10 AM and will last until supplies run out.

This distribution site is open to all residents who live in West Monroe or West Ouachita and are in need of food. The food boxes will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Each box will contain 25 pounds of non-perishable food items. In addition to the food boxes, each vehicle will receive a 5-pound pork loin, 10 pounds of chicken fajita strips, and a bag of fresh grapes.

The distribution will be a “drive thru” service, with members of the Louisiana National Guard loading food boxes into the vehicles. Recipients will not have to get out of their vehicles, and are asked to clear space in their trunk for the food box prior to the distribution.

