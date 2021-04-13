City of West Monroe Board of Aldermen enters into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city council for West Monroe announced they are planning to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the city, city council voted in their regular meeting to proposed a mixed method election plan to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Mayor and the Board of Aldermen were given prospective litigation that would require a change in the way the city elects the Board of Aldermen to ensure compliance with the Voting Rights Act.

The City of West Monroe says, “The Aldermen voted to present to the U.S. Department of Justice a mixed method election plan with three members elected from single member districts and two members of the Board of Aldermen elected at-large instead of all members being elected from single member districts.”

The city says they agree with the Aldermen and believe the current voting method, where all Aldermen are elected at large, has allowed the city to develop and implement projects in the city without competition between the districts over where projects will be located.

Now, the city and the Board of Aldermen do recognize the requirements in the Voting Rights Act will require the City of West Monroe to make changes to their voting method.

The city says when the proposal is approved by the U.S. Department of Justice, the changes will take effect in the next municipal election cycle in the spring of 2022.

Registered voters in the City of West Monroe, according to the city, will get information that will explain their new voting district, voting location, and other information pertaining to the changes.

The City says they will work with North Delta Planning Group to ensure all districting is done appropriately and in compliance with the U.S. Department of Justice.