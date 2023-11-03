WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The city of West Monroe recently released its digital grave site locator for Hasley Cemetery.

Staci Mitchell, Mayor of West Monroe, explains how to access the grave site locator. “Hasley Cemetery is a cemetery that is owned by the city of West Monroe; it has been in our possession for many years. We’re really excited to announce that we have a grave site locator available now on the city’s website through the Hasley page, or it is pinned to the front of our city’s website.”

Mitchell expressed how the locator will be beneficial. “If you type in their last name, it shows you exactly where they are, and you can go right to them in case you don’t remember exactly where it is. Then, of course, if you’re looking to just prepare for the future and have some additional plots, maybe around your current family’s existing plots, you can see what’s available so that you can go ahead and purchase those.”

You can reach the grave site locator by going to the Hasley Cemetery page on the City of West Monroe website.