City of West Monroe announces locations for face mask distribution

WEST MONROE – The City of West Monroe will distribute cloth face masks to City of West Monroe

residents and businesses, beginning on Monday, April 27.

The City of West Monroe received a generous donation of cloth face masks from Hanes Brands Inc

through the Ouachita Parish Police Jury. Face masks will be distributed to City of West Monroe

residents on Monday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents will be allowed two face masks per person or a total of six per family. Face masks will be

distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The distribution will take place at the

following locations:

• West Monroe Convention Center, 901 Ridge Avenue (drive through at the front covered

entrance)

• West Monroe Community Center/Learning Center, 504 Filhiol Avenue (drive through)

City of West Monroe businesses in need of face masks should call or email the Mayor’s Office at (318)

396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov. Masks will be delivered to those businesses in need on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

