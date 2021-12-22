City of West Monroe announces its hours of operation and closures for the holiday season

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced its hours of operation, as well as closures for the 2021 holiday season.

City of West Monroe offices will be closed on Friday December 24 and Monday December 27. Offices will reopn Tuesday December 28 at 8 a.m.

City offices will also be closed for the New Year holiday on Friday December 31, and will re-open on Monday January 3 at 8 a.m.

Residential garbage pickup service will run as regularly scheduled, including on Friday December 24 and Monday December 27, and December 31.

Kiroli Park will remain open during the holiday season until 5 p.m. Christmas at Kiroli drive-thru Christmas lights will be open on Thursday December 23 until Saturday December 25 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The West Monroe Recycling Center will be open on Wednesday December 22, Wednesday 29 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, call the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600.