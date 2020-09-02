City of West Monroe announces clean up plans

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the wake of Hurricane Laura many people across the ArkLaMiss are working to clear the debris from their properties.

The City of West Monroe Public Works Department says they are working hard to remove storm damage debris from homes and businesses impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The Public Works Director, Ronnie Turner, says city crews have already been working all week to remove debris from last week’s hurricane.

The city is asking that people place all “green waste” or tree limbs and other plant-based debris on the side of the road where the city’s equipment can reach it without crossing on to private property. They are also asking that people not place the waste in the ditches, because the limbs and debris could clog the city’s drainage system.



They are also asking that you not mix tree limbs with shingles, metal roofing, or even damaged household items. The city is asking that you make a separate pile for those items.

All green waste or tree debris will be burned in a controlled burn with the Public Works Department in a manner consistent with the Department of Environmental Quality’s guidelines.

The City of West Monroe plans to work with the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to use their contractor to assist with storm debris removal. There will be a special called City Council meeting on Thursday, September 3rd at 4:00 p.m. to approve the contract.

If you would like more information about storm debris clean up, you are asked to call the City of West Monroe Public Works Department at (318) 325-0496.