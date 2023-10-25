West MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– In the City of West Monroe this week and weekend a number of family-friendly activities will take place leading up to Holloween. On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Halloween will be observed in the City of West Monroe. Suggested times for trick-or-treating are 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

The following family-friendly activities:

Friday, October 27, 2023, the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group will host Ouachita Live, a free outdoor concert from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Albritton Photography will be on-site at Alley Park taking free professional portrait photographs for people who bring a new toy donation for the West Monroe Fire Department’s Holiday Toy Drive. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for Most Creative Costume.

Saturday, October 28, 2023, Ouachita Green will host Fall Family Fun Day at Lazarre Park from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Saturday, October 28, 2023, the West Monroe Community Center will host a Family Day Out Prevention Festival at the Riverbend Community Health Park from 10 A.M to 1 P.M. You can call the Community Center at (318) 387-4001 for more information.

Saturday, October 28, 2023, will mark the last Market on the Square this season at the Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square in West Monroe. In addition to produce vendors, there will be merchandise vendors and food trucks and Tommy’s Produce will have a selection of fall produce, pumpkins, mums, and fall decor.

For more information about any of the events, you can contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.go.