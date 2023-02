WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe will soon celebrate its 140th birthday. The City of West Monroe will be sponsoring an essay contest for middle school and high school students who live in the City of West Monroe or on the west side of the Ouachita River.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

The contest rules can be found HERE. All entries are due by Friday, March 31, 2023.