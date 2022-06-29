WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe announced street closures and a schedule for the July 2, 2022, celebration in Downtown West Monroe. Activities in the downtown area will include a fireworks display over the Ouachita River, live music at various restaurants, food trucks, and a Kendra Scott jewelry pop-up shop to benefit the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group.

The following street closures will take place on Saturday, July 2, 2022:

Northbound traffic on South Riverfront at Austin Street will be closed at 8:30 PM.

Endom Bridge will be closed at 7:30 PM.

Coleman at South 1st Street and North Riverfront at the railroad tracks will be closed at 8:30 PM.

Activities will begin at 11 AM with food trucks on Alley Park in downtown West Monroe. There will be various musical acts performing at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub and JAC’s Craft Smokehouse.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

A Kendra Scott Jewelry Pop-up Shop will take place inside the Downtown Main Street Office at Alley Park from 11 AM to 3 PM. A portion of the proceeds will benefit downtown projects.

Around 9 PM, a fireworks show will take place at the Ouachita River. Everyone is encouraged to properly secure their pets and notify individuals who may be sensitive to loud noises.

For more information about the activities, contact West Monroe Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells at 318-381-7246 or alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov.