City of West Monroe and WMWO Chamber of Commerce team up for community pride program

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In an effort to encourage pride in areas of West Monroe and western portions of west Ouachita Parish, the City of West Monroe is teaming up with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce to start a new community program.

The city says the program will be called “Test West Monroe to the Next Level”. This community level campaign is expected to encourage business owners, residents, nonprofit organizations, and others to take greater pride in the city of West Monroe.

According to the city, Mayor Staci Mitchell says the campaign goes deeper than just picking up litter, it’s a call to have people looking at all aspects of our community, like storefronts, neighborhoods, waterways, and other public places as well as our homes. The campaign also encourages people to become actively involved in their community.

The city says the community members will be invited to attend the public sessions and offer their input on key issues such as housing, economic development and parks and recreation. Specific dates and times for those sessions will be announced soon by the City of West Monroe.

“You have the City of West Monroe’s commitment and my commitment to continue working for the

future of West Monroe and our entire community,” said Mayor Mitchell. “We realize there are things

that need correcting and things that need to be worked on by City staff. However, the City cannot do

it alone. It takes all of us.”

City leaders said little improvements go a long way to making a big difference in the community.

“These enhancements make it easier to recruit businesses, build quality of life and promote a

welcoming retail experience,” said Lila Strode, president of the West Monroe West Ouachita

Chamber of Commerce.

According to the city, the initial efforts will focus on the Cypress Street corridor from Stella/Mill to the N. 7th Street intersection.

Campaign organizers say there will be a workday on Friday, Jan. 22 beginning at 1 p.m. Volunteers are encouraged to join city crews as they enhance the Cypress Street corridor.

In an effort to encourage businesses along this corridor to enhance their appearance, Keep West

Monroe Beautiful is offering two grants of $250 each to be used toward exterior improvements such

as paint, landscaping, signage, etc.

To apply for one of these grants, please contact Ouachita Green at (318) 355-5622 or info@ouachitagreen.org

If you are interested in learning more about the campaign, you can contact the City of West Monroe at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroela.gov or the WMWO Chamber of Commerce at (318) 325-1961 or lstrode@westmonroechamber.org