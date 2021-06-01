City of West Monroe and West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosts hiring fair

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe and West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will host a community hiring fair.
The Chamber is offering a free hiring fair for local businesses and job seekers. The fair will be held at the West Monroe Convention Center on June 21st. Organizers say set up is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and then open to the public from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Organizers say that while it is free for everyone to attend, but they are asking that you register before the event.
Organizers as that you follow these registration requirements:
- Come prepared to collect valuable applicants and hire on the spot as possible.
- Share our graphic and event to your social media profile(s) to help the public know about this event.
- Stay the entire time from 12noon – 5pm
- Complete the online form to register click here and update us with any job openings that you may have so we may have a complete listing in advance of the hiring fair.