City of West Monroe and West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosts hiring fair

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe and West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will host a community hiring fair.

The Chamber is offering a free hiring fair for local businesses and job seekers. The fair will be held at the West Monroe Convention Center on June 21st. Organizers say set up is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and then open to the public from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Organizers say that while it is free for everyone to attend, but they are asking that you register before the event.



Organizers as that you follow these registration requirements: