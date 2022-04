The City of West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the City of West Monroe and West Monroe Police Department will host a Bike Safety Expo from 1 PM to 3 PM at the Highland Park Wetland Trails. The event will include bicycle trail ride, prizes, safety riding tips, and helmet checks.

For more information, contact the West Monroe Mayor’s office at 318-396-2600.