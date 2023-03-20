TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Tallulah has been a recipient of a grant for its water plant rehabilitation project.

The city of Tallulah is looking forward to rehabbing its 60 plus years old water plant. This major upgrade includes updating the old technology and the water discoloration.

“I agree that something needs to be done about the water,” said Leroy Clark, a local.

The city of Tallulah will receive $5 million to rehabilitate the entire water treatment plant as part of the Water Sector Program grant from the state of Louisiana.

Mayor Finlayson says the new treatment will help clear the yellow tinted water.

“It’s a big step for Tallulah. We have a lot of problems with the lime, the water tinted and yellow. The new plan will still use lime, but you will have no traces of lime in the water,” Finlayson said.

Clark says this issue is overdue.

Even the bathtub looks like it has sand in it. You can’t really drink it because you have to go to the store and buy it, you know, even water to drink.”

Finlayson says the goal is to have the water plant overhauled.

“The elevated tank will be remodeled and repainted. The ground storage tank will be taken down, and there will be two storage tanks on site.”

The next step will be the approval of interim money, an additional $3.7 million.

“And we will send everything to USDA. They will review it, and then get to us if everything is in place. Then we go out to bid. And we will have clean water and not have the problems that we have now,” explained Finlayson

Feylanson says once that interim money gets approved, the project is expected to begin this Summer and be completed within the next 12 to 24 months.