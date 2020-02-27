City of Tallulah still experiencing water leaks

TALLULAH, La. – City of Tallulah workers are still working on a major water line break in the Compress area of Tallulah.

Emergency diesel pump is up and running. Continued leaks causing water inventory to not be able to fill to capacity.

Customers are asked to continue conserving water usage.

Water teams will be out today working on main line breaks and leaks.

Fiber Optic company and cable company still under cease digging order.

