TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Monday, Jan 15, 2024, the City of Tallulah is experiencing a water outage. Crews are working diligently to re-establish water service.

Tallulah is issuing a boil advisory for the city’s water customers. Once water is re-established, all customers should boil it before consumption or use. This includes cooking, bathing, making ice, brushing teeth, pet consumption, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. Customers should disinfect their water, as well as water for pets, before consumption until advised otherwise.

Upon notification from the State Health Department that the water is safe, it will notify Tallulah residents affected that the water has been found safe.

For more information, call 318 (574) – 2773