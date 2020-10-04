City of Tallulah experiencing water outage

TALLULAH — According to the mayor, the City of Tallulah is experiencing a water outage.
The mayor says crews are currently troubleshooting the problem.
Once water has been restored, the city will be under a boil advisory until further notice.
We reached out to the Mayor’s Office for a statement.
According to representative Yvonne Lewis, they believe the water plant is having a communication issue between the high service pump and one of the elevated tanks.
Water is expected to be restored later today and the city will remain under a boil advisory for a minimum of 24 hours.
The Mayor’s Office says customers MUST boil water before use.
This is a developing story that we will update as soon as we receive new information.
