City of Tallulah experiencing water outage

TALLULAH — According to the mayor, the City of Tallulah is experiencing a water outage.

The mayor says crews are currently troubleshooting the problem.

Once water has been restored, the city will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

We reached out to the Mayor’s Office for a statement.

According to representative Yvonne Lewis, they believe the water plant is having a communication issue between the high service pump and one of the elevated tanks.

Water is expected to be restored later today and the city will remain under a boil advisory for a minimum of 24 hours.

The Mayor’s Office says customers MUST boil water before use.

This is a developing story that we will update as soon as we receive new information.