City of Tallulah currently without water

TALLULAH, La. — The City of Tallulah is currently without water, according to city officials.
Repair work on a water pump is underway and officials say they hope to have the issues fixed tonight.
Once the water has started flowing correctly again, a boil advisory will be put in place for all residents.
Residents are reminded that once the boil advisory is in effect, you will need to boil your water for one full minute before use.
We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
