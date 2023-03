TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Tallulah is hosting a drive-by drop-off for donations to the Rolling Fork community. Donations can be dropped off on April 2, 2023, at 3 PM at 800 N. Beech Street in Tallulah.

Photo courtesy of City of Tallulah

Supplies such as water, non-perishable foods, flashlights, and toothbrushes are being accepted. More items that are needed for the supply drive are listed in the slideshow above.