TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Tallulah is announcing a water outage.

According to the city, the outage is due to the work on the Harlem Street Drainage Project.

The city says the outage will start Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The outage will affect the following areas: