RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to City of Ruston Mayor, Ronny Walker, the City of Ruston Water Utilities Department will be making repairs to a water main on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

The following streets will be without water from 8 AM to 2PM:

2500-3600 North Trenton Street

Llanfair Drive

Frazier Road

Little River Road

North Forty Drive

Hidden Valley Subdivision

Weather conditions will determine whether this work can be done.