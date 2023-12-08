RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Beginning Monday, December 11, 2023, the City of Ruston’s contractor (Utiliserve) will be conducting scheduled state-mandated maintenance on the Ruston water distribution system throughout the area shaded on the attached map. During this time, customers may experience discolored water and/or aerated water; however, the water will be completely safe for consumption and all other uses, according to officials.

Photo courtesy of the City of Ruston

The maintenance should be concluded by December 22, 2023. During this maintenance window, customers should not experience a loss of water service.

If you are within the shaded area shown in the photo above and are without water during this time, please report to officials by calling (318) 255-1316.