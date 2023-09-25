RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 26, 2023, the City of Ruston will change the traffic flow at the intersection of E. Kentucky Avenue and Cedar Creek Road. The City of Ruston has moved the intersection about 300 feet to the east in order to create a safer intersection for drivers.

Following the traffic switch, Regional Construction will continue working to finish the road, especially the part where Cedar Creek Road connects to the new intersection near Foxx Creek Drive’s entrance. The current Cedar Creek Road and E. Kentucky Avenue intersection will be closed to all other though traffic. This project is expected to be done by November.

Photo courtesy of City of Ruston