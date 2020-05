RUSTON, La. – According to the Mayor of Ruston, Ronny Walker, the city is experiencing a widespread power outage.

At this time, it is unclear what has caused the power outage.

Mayor Walker says the city and crews are working quickly to identify the cause and restore power.

This is an ongoing article that we will update as we receive more information.

