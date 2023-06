RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston shared that they broke ground on a public-private partnership with Enviro Services, to construct a new full-service, 97-spot RV Park. The city also paid a special thanks to Jered Ramsey and Trey Towns for their investment in the city and Lincoln Parish.

Photo courtesy of City of Ruston

