City of Ruston awarded $17M grant from the Department of Transportation

RUSTON, La. — The City of Ruston has been awarded a $17 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the BUILD Grant Program.

The grant will be used to fund projects that will construct new roadways, improve and rebuild deteriorating roadways, add bike paths, and even improve drainage just to list a few.

Dr. Les Guice, President of Louisiana Tech University, stated in a press release, “This transformative project will connect the Louisiana Tech campus to the City of Ruston and improve the quality of life for Tech students and all Ruston residents. In developing the core of the Louisiana Tech campus in partnership with the city, we are creating an environment that supports our joint ambitious economic development goals for the area. We are grateful to Mayor Walker for his tremendous leadership and commitment to achieving these goals and appreciate the exceptional support of our federal and state leaders.”

