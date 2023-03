RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston has announced road closures due to the North Monroe Street Project that will reportedly take place on March 6, 2023. According to officials, West Carolina Avenue between North Monroe Sreet, and North Minden Street will be closed.

The streets will be closed starting at 7 AM and the closure will last until further notice. The closure is necessary for the completion of the North Monroe Street Project.