RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announced that starting on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 7 AM the intersection of E. Maryland Ave. and N. Farmerville St. will be closed, with weather permitting. The closure will conclude at 4 PM on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The closure is necessary for utility repairs.

Photo courtesy of City of Ruston

The City of Ruston apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause for residents and motorists. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (318) 242-7703.