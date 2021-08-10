City of Monroe’s Fire Department maintains top fire rating

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Fire Department has announced their fire rating.

According to the fire department, they are proud to announce they have retained their Class 1 Rating.

The fire department broke their previous record by scoring a 93.85.

Terry Williams, Monroe Fire Chief, thanks all the employees of the Monroe Fire Department for their dedication and hard work to achieve this honor.

The department also thanks the City of Monroe Water Distribution and Treatment Departments who also play a vital part in the rating by providing water to fight the fires.

