This image shows the logo of the City of Monroe.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe extended an agreement with Campo Architects to move into Phase two of the Strategic Plan for the revitalization of Downtown Monroe. Phase two of the Strategic Place includes a Community Engagement effort aimed at listening to a broad range of stakeholders to define current issues, identify goals, and select priorities for inclusion in the downtown plan.

We’re looking for participation from a broad range of social, cultural, and economic boundaries in order to reveal a community voice through collaboration. Katrina Branson, Local Business Owner and Entrepreneur

Participation strategies will include group meetings, individual interviews, and community events focused on the downtown/riverfront area.