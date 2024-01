MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the current winter weather, road conditions, and freezing temperatures, the City of Monroe facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Jan 16th, 2024.

Facilities will reopen on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024. Trash pickup, generally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan 16, has been moved to Saturday, Jan 20.

For more information, call (318) 372-7640