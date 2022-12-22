MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is opening a warming station to assist residents in need in escaping the dangerous cold that is forecast for the next few days. The warming station will be the Liller Marbles Community Center which is located at 2950 Renwick Street in Monroe, La.

Cots and MREs are on hand as needed, as well as a limited supply of blankets. As temperatures warm up, the warming station is expected to close on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The facility is unable to accommodate special medical needs. Those who use the facility must be ambulatory and self-sufficient.

The City of Monroe also released tips on how to prepare for cold weather:

Outdoor Prevention

Disconnect drain and garden hoses from water faucets; this will help prevent the faucets from freezing

Cover outside faucets with an insulating faucet cover

If faucet covers cannot be found, wrap the faucet in T-shirts or rags, cover the fabric insulation with some plastic bags and duct tape it into place

Insulate and/or heat tape any exposed water piping located outside

Indoor Prevention

Insulate any exposed piping under sinks and inside cabinets

Seal or caulk cracks near piping that could allow cold air in from the outside, such as dryer vents or water pipes

Keep garage doors closed completely; this will keep cold air from entering the house

Open cabinet doors to allow heat from the house to circulate and keep the pipes warm

As a last resort, let the faucets drip; as water conservation is important to the City of Monroe

What To Do If Your Pipes Freeze

When there is no water coming out of your faucet when you turn it on, you have a frozen water pipe. The best course of action is to contact a plumber so that the pipe can be safely thawed and any ruptures can be repaired as soon as possible.

If your water pipes burst and water enters your home, turn off the water using your private shutoff valve. If you do not have a private shutoff valve or cannot locate it, contact the City of Monroe Water Distribution office for an emergency meter turn-off.

For after-hours and weekends, call (318) 329-2385.