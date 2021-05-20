City of Monroe to host ‘Vaccination Week’

Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are seen being prepared on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says they will host a week of vaccination events.

According to the city’s Community Affairs Department, they are working with the Office of Public Health and the Louisiana Department of Health to host a Covid-19 “Vaccination Week”.

The week long vaccination event will start May 24 and last until May 28, 2021.

Each event will be held at a different location each day. The dates, times, and locations are listed below:

Monday, May 24: Saul Adler and Liller Marbles Community Centers, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday May 26: Emily P. Robinson and Henrietta Johnson Community Centers, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday May 28: Harvey Benoit and Powell Street Community Centers, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The city says their goal is to increase access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Organizers say those who participate will have the choice to get the Pfizer (2 shots) and the Johnson & Johnson ( 1 shot) on hand. They went on to say the vaccine is free and there is no need to reregister, but the second shot will be scheduled at the time you get your first shot.