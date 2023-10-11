MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 21, 2023, Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will be hosting Rolling on the RiverFront from 4 PM to 8 PM. This event will take place at the Monroe River Market.

Food trucks, Kona Ice, Toukas 318, Blue Taco, Taste of Love, and many more things will be available. The Main Street Band, which features local artists, will perform. Also at 4:15 PM, you can dance to ULM’s Sounds of Today Marching Band. Be sure to wear something gold to celebrate Oneroe.