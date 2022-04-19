MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, May 6, 2022, the City of Monroe will host the Mayor’s Cup Charity Golf Tournament at the Chennault Park Golf Course at 1 PM. The park is located on 8475 Millhaven Road in Monroe, La.

Food and prizes will be available along with exciting opportunities. All proceeds will be used for scholarship programs promoted by Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis. The net proceeds will be used for scholarship awards for students attending any institute of higher learning in Louisiana.

There will be a $100 fee per person and $400 for a group of four participants. For more information, call 318-329-2454 or visit here.