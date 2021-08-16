City of Monroe to host mass vaccination at the Monroe Civic Center

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will host a free vaccine event.

According to the city, the vaccine event will happen Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Civic Center-Convention Center.

The city says they will be offering the Pfizer Vaccine and anyone who shows up at the event will be scheduled for a second dose at the same location three weeks after their first dose.

According to the release, if you are 12-years-old or older, you are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, based on the Louisiana Department of Health guidelines.

The city says vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status of Ochsner LSU Health.

The Monroe City Transit System will offer free rides to Tuesday’s event, according to the city. The release says all a rider needs to do is let the driver know they are headed to the mass vaccination event and they will not be charged for the trip.

The “Countdown to Kickoff Vaccine Drive” is being put on by the New Orleans Saints and Ochsner Health. People who receive vaccinations at these events will be entered to win two tickets to a 2021 New Orleans Saints game. Ochsner will draw a winner from each vaccination site.