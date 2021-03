MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe Community Affairs Department will be hosting a free Children’s Dental Health event this weekend.

The event will take place at the Benoit Community Center on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 10 AM to 12 PM.

The Community Affairs Department will be giving away toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, and more to area children.

The ULM Dental Hygiene Department will also be at the event to help teach the children how to properly brush their teeth.