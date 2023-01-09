MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the W. L. “Jack” Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center Complex, Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will host the 44 Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute.

In recognition of and tribute to Dr. King’s numerous contributions to the shared history and society, the City of Monroe is carrying on a tradition that began many years ago. The 2023 theme for this event is “Together We Can Be THE Dream.”

This event will be open to the public and will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/monroe.city. Dr. Corey Wiggins, Federal Co-Chair of the Delta Regional Authority, will be the guest speaker.