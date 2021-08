MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has announced that they will be holding a groundbreaking for their new Water Treat Plant Renovations and Expansion.

The event will be held on Tuesday August 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Water Treatment Plant at 2401 North 10th Street.

This groundbreaking will be free to the public, and everyone is encouraged to come out.