City of Monroe to hold 9/11 ceremony on Friday

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe will be holding the 18th Annual 9/11 Ceremony this Friday, September 11.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, members of the Monroe City Council, Fire Chief Terry Williams, and Interim Police Chief Eugene Ellis will be joined by guest speaker Louisiana State Police Senior Trooper Andy Stephenson for the ceremony.

The ceremony is set to take place at the City of Monroe Public Safety Center, located at 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and is scheduled to begin at 8:46 AM.

The public is invited to attend.